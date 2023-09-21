u-blox launches new dual-band GNSS module



u-blox has released its latest positioning module, the NEO-F10N. The module is based on the u-blox NEO form factor and is equipped with u-blox F10 dual-band GNSS technology. It supports L1/L5 GNSS bands from multiple constellations, including NavIC, to provide solid meter-level position accuracy in urban areas.

The technology’s firmware is upgradeable and configurable to support a variety of applications such as vehicle aftermarket telematics and micromobility or industrial applications requiring meter-level position accuracy.

The NEO-F10N provides resilience against multipath interference and leverages signals from both the L1 and L5 bands. The module aims to increase accuracy, reduce power consumption and offer an alternative solution to users who do not want to deploy dead reckoning (DR) setups.

Users currently employing receivers based on modules, such as the u-blox NEO-M8 and NEO-M9, can seamlessly upgrade to the new NEO-F10N generation.

U-blox also introduces the new ANN-MB5 L1/L5 antenna to strengthen u-blox’s F10 dual-band solution. This tailored antenna offers an easy and reliable option for meter-level applications that require multi-band and multi-constellation support, even in challenging environments.