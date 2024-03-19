Abracron, u-blox partner on high-precision GNSS solutions

Abracon has partnered with u-blox to combine the u-blox ZED-F9P GNSS receiver module and the Abracon APXG6016GH full-band, multi-constellation active GNSS antenna. This pairing offers centimeter-level accuracy designed for a variety of industries such as precision agriculture and mobile robotics.

The APXG6016GH antenna is designed with a robust pre-filtered low-noise amplifier (LNA), which offers strong anti-interference performance in challenging environments. It supports multi-frequency reception, including L1, L2, L5, and L-band correction services, for robust signal reception and enhanced accuracy.

The u-blox ZED-F9P module is designed to provide precise and reliable performance in various applications. When combined with the Abracon APXG6016GH antenna, this module gives users access to accurate positioning data critical for demanding navigation tasks.

The Abracon APXG6016GH antenna features tightly grouped phase center variation with advanced multi-feeding technology, which provides consistent performance across various scenarios. Its compact and lightweight design makes it ideal for portability and UAV applications, providing users with flexibility and ease of integration.