Trimble unveils field data controller for land, construction surveying

Trimble has released the TSC5 Controller, a rugged, lightweight field data controller for land construction and surveying.

According to Trimble, the TSC5 Controller, built for practical, everyday tasks, combines high performance and dependability so professionals can complete tasks efficiently and accurately.

“Surveyors expect to encounter challenging environments and must rely on their equipment to perform as expected in harsh conditions,” said Ron Bisio, senior vice president, Trimble Geospatial. “The TSC5 controller is a high-value, reliable solution that land surveyors can leverage for field data collection tasks performed all day, every day.”

The controller has a 5-inch screen, keypad keypad and all-day battery for reliable field data collection. It also is resistant to shock, dust and water, and features an anti-glare screen and backlit alphanumeric keypad.

The Trimble TSC5 Controller uses an Android 10 operating system and is fully integrated with Trimble’s land and construction surveying instruments and software packages, including Trimble Access 2021 Field Software, Trimble Siteworks Software. It’s also compatible with the Trimble EMPOWER Module system, which includes the ability to add the EM100 (GNSS), EM11X family (RFID/Barcode) and EM120 (long-range radio) modules.

“Civil construction surveyors trust Trimble to provide rugged, reliable hardware that connects them to the Trimble Connected Construction ecosystem,” said Scott Crozier, vice president, Trimble Civil Construction. “The TSC5 is a great addition to our family of connected controllers, giving contractors the ability to choose the solution that best fits their needs and budget.”

The Trimble TSC5 Controller running the Trimble Access field software is now available through Trimble’s geospatial distribution partners.