Trimble, Sabanto enhance autonomous tractor performance

Trimble and Sabanto have partnered to integrate Trimble’s BX992 dual antenna with Trimble CenterPoint RTX into Sabanto’s autonomous solutions.

Farming requires a high level of uptime and reliability to avoid service disruption. By using Trimble’s BX992 GNSS receiver and satellite-delivered Trimble CenterPoint RTX corrections service, Sabanto’s autonomous solutions can now receive centimeter-level L-Band corrections across the globe. The integration aims to provide users with precise positioning, which can result in greater productivity, minimize downtime and alleviate workforce shortages through autonomous vehicles.

In addition to RTX corrections, Trimble will offer correction stream-switching enabling farmers to automatically switch from IP to satellite seamlessly, to offer the best signal in a variety of environments.