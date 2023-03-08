Trimble partners with Nissan on driver assistance system

Trimble has partnered with Nissan Motor Company to use Trimble’ RTX network as the positioning source to enhance the capabilities of the ProPILOT Assist 2.0 driver assistance system in Nissan vehicles.

The Trimble RTX network is supported by a globally redundant and resilient infrastructure and is backed by a team of ISO 20,000 certified network engineers and IT specialists, which monitor operations to ensure optimal signal performance and reliability for drivers. Trimble’s RTX positioning technology can provide decimeter-level accuracy in seconds, making it suitable for autonomy applications, including automotive driving.

The ProPILOT 2.0 Assist system enables hands-off driving while cruising in a single lane and when the vehicle approaches a road divide. When the car is passing a slower vehicle, the system judges the appropriate timing of branching off or passing based on information from the navigation system and 360-degree sensing.

The ProPILOT 2.0 Assist system with Trimble’s RTX network will be initially available on the 2023 Nissan Ariya.