Trimble launches 3 new products

Trimble has released three new surveying and mapping products: SiteVision 5.0, TDC6 and Trimble Radio. All three products are available through Trimble Geospatial authorized distributors.

SiteVision Software 5.0 is a high-accuracy outdoor augmented reality system, now with a 3D scan tool. The new 3D scan tool allows users to use lidar sensors available on some Apple Pro devices. The Trimble DA2 GNSS receiver is designed to capture point clouds efficiently and accurately with a single handheld solution.

Users can visualize 3D scan data directly in the field with SiteVision’s augmented reality view. The software allows users to create as-builts of the job site on the go, measure and plan resource allocation, reduce scan times, supplement UAV data and more by combining scanning and precision in a mobile solution. The product aims to facilitate practical and accessible field-to-office workflows for surveyors, contractors and engineers.

TDC6 is a handheld GNSS data collector designed for high-performance construction surveying.

The device allows contractors to work with more complex data sets more effectively in the field, connect to the office for on-the-spot approvals, and quickly communicate changes to field crews.

The small, rugged device offers integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, built-in cameras and 5G compatibility in a lightweight, shock-, dust- and water-resistant package. The device integrates seamlessly with Trimble data collection applications, including Trimble TerraFlex GIS software and Trimble Access survey field software, as well as third-party apps such as Esri ArcGIS Field Maps.

The TDL450B radio is a 450 MHz external radio with Bluetooth for transmitting, receiving and repeating GNSS corrections. It offers flexible configuration options and rugged reliability for efficient use of GNSS in various applications. Designed to support Trimble and third-party RTK base stations, this sophisticated radio modem puts Trimble’s newest data link technology in the hands of users on the job site. The TDL450B radio is an advanced, high-speed, wireless UGH data radio built to endure harsh conditions.