Trimble, Kyivstar partner to provide GNSS correction services in Ukraine

Trimble and Kyivstar, Ukraine’s largest telecommunications company, have partnered to install a new Continuously Operating Reference Station (CORS) network to provide GNSS correction services across the country.

Available to users as an annual subscription service, the new network will be built using Trimble’s hardware and software positioning technology. This technology provides users with reliable high-accuracy real time or post-processed GNSS corrections data for agriculture, construction, geospatial, Internet of Things (IoT) and other commercial operations.

The network will be installed on Kyivstar’s communication towers and will use Trimble Alloy reference receivers and Trimble Zephyr model 3 antennas.

Trimble Alloy offers current and near-future constellation GNSS tracking and absolute positioning capabilities. The Zephyr 3 antenna’s capabilities provide optimal functionality in permanent installations. The network will also leverage the Trimble Pivot Platform software, a solution that manages CORS stations and generates accurate GNSS corrections to provide the network operator and end users with a reliable, seamless and efficient workflow.

The first phase of the installation will include 41 communication towers and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. The second phase will consist of 150 additional towers and is expected to be completed in 2024. Subscriptions to the service will be available through Kyivstar.