Trimble introduces Siteworks SE Starter Edition for construction

Trimble has introduced the Trimble Siteworks SE Starter Edition, an entry-level construction surveying software program.

With the program and a construction GNSS receiver, a supervisor, foreman, grade checker or site engineer can easily check a grade, slope or alignment and navigate the project more accurately and in less time than with traditional survey methods. It can also give more personnel on the jobsite access to survey technology, enabling more productive and efficient field crews.

Trimble Siteworks SE Software is a simplified version of Trimble Siteworks Software, intended for users who do not require a full feature set and are interested in a lower-cost version to connect to GNSS only. The same colorful graphics, natural interactions and gestures, and self-discovery features found in Trimble Siteworks make the software easy to learn, so both experienced and new users can get up-to-speed quickly, Trimble said.

Using the same data folder structure, file formats and workflows, Trimble Siteworks SE Software is fully compatible with Trimble Siteworks Software. Contractors can easily upgrade to the full version, making Siteworks SE an ideal entry point into construction technology for surveying.

For contractors, Trimble Siteworks SE Software enables contractors to determine the location on a project, see cut/fill values to a design surface or alignment, or visualize constructible models in 3D. Users can measure feature (non-surface) points, lines and areas, or navigate to points, lines and alignments, and create PDF reports.

In vehicle mode, users can capture high-accuracy measurements on steep slopes from a moving vehicle. Trimble Siteworks SE is compatible with a wide range of GNSS hardware configurations.

Trimble Siteworks SE can share up-to-date information wirelessly between the field and the office to increase operational efficiency and reduce downtime.