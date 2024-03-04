Trimble, DroneDeploy collaborate on UAV mapping

Trimble has collaborated with DroneDeploy to integrate the Trimble Applanix POSPac Cloud post-processed kinematic (PPK) GNSS positioning service into DroneDeploy’s UAV mapping and data collection platform. The partnership aims to provide DroneDeploy users with centimeter-level accuracy and a more efficient workflow for reality capture projects.

The integration uses Trimble Applanix POSPac Cloud PPK service and CenterPoint RTX post-processing to achieve high-accuracy positioning based on dual-frequency observables logged by UAVs. The collaboration marks a significant advancement in drone mapping technology by eliminating the need for base stations and simplifying operational workflows.

Trimble’s RTX services offer real-time and post-processed centimeter-level accuracy globally and provide corrections via satellite or cellular/IP. The technology is designed to streamline the mapping process for UAV operators by offering an automated setup, a fixed global datum and reduced field time.

DroneDeploy’s platform, which is enhanced with Trimble’s Applanix POSPac Cloud PPK and RTX, aims to improve the accuracy of 3D reality capture models, opening up new possibilities for UAV operations in construction, topography and other industries.