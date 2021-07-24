Trimble boosts RTX correction services for geospatial users

GNSS signal convergence means significant time savings for surveyors

Trimble has announced enhancements to its Trimble RTX correction services, tailored to meet the evolving needs of geospatial professionals and part of an ongoing strategy to deliver high-accuracy correction services to users worldwide.

Enhancements are designed to reduce convergence times, provide more reliable and robust signals, and make the workflow for surveyors easier. The enhancements further enable geospatial professionals to untether from the cost and complexities of GNSS base stations and complete fieldwork faster.

Surveyors in many regions worldwide can now spend less time in the field with CenterPoint RTX correction service, converging in typically three minutes compared with up to 15 minutes in the past. The breakthrough convergence-time reduction is available on Trimble GNSS receivers with ProPoint technology and will benefit land surveyors working around the globe by enabling them to start surveying faster.

In addition, CenterPoint RTX now supports the BeiDou III (BDS-III) constellation, which contributes to convergence time improvements. Support for BDS-III and convergence time improvements is available globally via IP/cellular and regionally via satellite delivery. Convergence times for the CenterPoint RTX Fast regions remain unchanged at less than one minute. CenterPoint RTX Fast coverage is available coast-to-coast in the U.S. and Western Europe.

Geospatial professionals will be able to work more reliably in challenging GNSS environments, such as urban multipath or under tree canopy, due to the addition of BDS III and GPS III satellite signals into the Trimble RTX solution. Even as GNSS satellites are retired and new ones become operational, Trimble RTX will consistently track and deliver robust and reliable corrections.

Using a Trimble receiver with ProPoint technology with Trimble Access field software and CenterPoint RTX correction service, surveyors will benefit from a streamlined workflow that simplifies how they work in their local coordinate systems. Surveyors can collect data using CenterPoint RTX correction service without the need for a site calibration or an offset.

“Our teams collaborate to continually improve the Trimble RTX-based real-time correction services integration with our geospatial solutions,” said Ron Bisio, senior vice president of Trimble Geospatial. “Surveyors worldwide rely on Trimble to develop products and services that help them get their work done quicker and easier, and this Trimble RTX update is another example of how we continue to deliver surveyors the tools they need to do their jobs even more efficiently.”

“We are celebrating 10 years of providing Trimble RTX-based correction services and each year our services outperform the year before,” said Lisa Wetherbee, general manager of Trimble Advanced Positioning. “We continue to enhance the performance and overall customer experience to help geospatial professionals increase their productivity and provide them peace of mind that our services and people will be there for them around the clock.”

Trimble RTX subscriptions for Trimble RTX-compatible GNSS receivers are available through Trimble’s Authorized Business Partners or Trimble’s online store.