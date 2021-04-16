Trimble announces T100 tablet, soil compaction with Earthworks

Rugged tablet operates seamlessly with Trimble Site Positioning Systems and Trimble Siteworks Software

Trimble has announced the Trimble T100 Tablet, a high-performance tablet providing fast data processing for construction surveying applications. The rugged tablet brings fast computing and a large screen to the field, incorporating:

10-inch (25.4 cm) sunlight-readable touchscreen display

Directional keypad with programmable function keys

Large internal battery (92Wh)

Powerful Intel i5 processor for fast data collection, processing and quality assurance

USB-C fast-charging capabilities

Expandable dual EMPOWER module system, engineered to exceed the expectations of the outdoor field worker

User-configurable performance settings

IP-65 environmental specifications

Two bracket options for different display angles on the pole, enabling users to measure different locations more easily, with maximum flexibility for hard-to-measure locations

Optimized for Trimble Siteworks Software and supporting office applications such as Trimble Business Center, the T100 is suitable for both experienced and novice users. With accessories designed to specifically complement user workflows, the T100 avoids the burden of carrying multiple computing devices, while enabling users to complete quality assurance and quality control before leaving the field.

“The T100 tablet features the quality you expect from Trimble, with the flexibility to adapt to a variety of configurations and job site conditions,” said Scott Crozier, vice president of Trimble Civil Construction. “It is engineered to be ergonomic and portable on and off the pole, enabling users to stay mobile while they work, with features that increase productivity and reduce downtime.”

Earthworks Upgraded for Soil Compactors

Wider Range of Machine Types Now Available on the Trimble Earthworks Platform

The Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform version 2.4 offers support for soil compactors.

Trimble Earthworks for soil compactors is a GNSS-based, 3D compaction control solution designed to make soil compaction more accurate, faster and easier. Operators will experience the same intuitive, easy-to-use Trimble Earthworks software interface currently available for excavators, dozers and motor graders for improved productivity.

Compaction Control. Trimble Earthworks for soil compactors enables contractors to accurately control the compaction process, while reducing unnecessary passes that can result in over compaction. The platform makes the overall compaction process more efficient, with a higher level of accuracy and less rework. With soil compaction part of the extensible Trimble Earthworks platform, contractors can take advantage of shorter training times, less downtime and increased remote operator support in the field as well as benefiting from ongoing platform developments.

“Trimble Earthworks for soil compactors is easy to learn and more accessible for many different types of users because it leverages the intuitive Trimble machine-control interface and applies it to soil compactors,” said Scott Crozier, vice president of Trimble Civil Construction. “Adding this new machine type to the Trimble Earthworks platform gives contractors the ability to more easily manage their mixed fleets, train operators and manage jobsite data.”

Improvements in material/surface lifts and layer management allow for more accurate data and easier data management. Office-to-field connectivity enables efficient communication and data transferring across the project. In the field and office, contractors can easily interpret the valuable productivity data collected from the machine, such as work previously completed versus work completed that day.