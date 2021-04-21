Trimble and Amberg join on tunnel construction survey solution

Trimble and Amberg Technologies are collaborating to provide a tunnel survey solution. The combined hardware and software solution will enable construction, mining professionals and surveying service providers in underground environments to make use of a complete field-to-office workflow.

The Trimble and Amberg solution enables tunnel surveyors to perform a variety of underground tasks such as excavation guidance, control, automated survey and stakeout of different tunnel elements using design information. In addition, it delivers a comprehensive module for digitalization of tunnel construction and further optimization of related processes.

The tunneling solution combines the robustness and the speed of the Trimble S series robotic total stations with the user-friendly workflows of Amberg Navigator field software running on a ruggedized Trimble TSC7 data collector or T100 tablet. The streamlined workflows are optimized for non-geospatial professionals, helping to keep tunneling and underground projects on time.

In the office, the designs from the Amberg Tunnel office software can be transferred to Amberg Navigator, either directly or using the cloud. Following the data collection and stakeout operations, the information is sent back to the office for detailed analysis, where inspection maps and reports can be produced as final deliverables inside Amberg Tunnel office software. This streamlined process can bring significant time and resource savings due to a more efficient workflow and easy-to-use interface.

The solution provides a full-featured workflow for tunnel construction surveys including:

project definition and design data preparation

graphical interface supporting instruments setup and georeferencing

automated data collection and real-time results

accurate stakeout of various tunnel elements (drill and blast holes, rock bolts)

efficient and comprehensive as-built analysis, reporting and archiving.

“Partnering with Amberg Technologies will provide our customers with an industry-leading tunneling solution to increase productivity when working in underground tunneling and mining environments,” said Ron Bisio, senior vice president of Trimble Geospatial. ”The domain-rich and easy-to-use Amberg solution in combination with our Trimble S series can increase confidence in the field and streamline deliverable creation.”

“Together with Trimble high-end surveying sensors, we can enrich our comprehensive tunnel solution with a more versatile offering and even better, address specific needs in ever more demanding construction environments,” said Svein G. Vatslid, CEO, Amberg Technologies AG.

The solution is expected to be available through Trimble’s Geospatial distribution channel in North, Central and South America this month.