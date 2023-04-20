Topodrone partners with Rasa Surveying on coastal mapping of the Philippines

Topodrone and Rasa Surveying have partnered to advance airborne surveying approaches and accommodate coastal management and monitoring demands in the Philippines.

The approach of Rasa Surveying synchronizes current photogrammetry and lidar practices with the bathymetric data collection capabilities of Topodrone’s Aquamapper. The coupling of orthophotos, above and below waterline point clouds, and bathymetric data aims to support authorities in managing coastlines and enhance the resilience of coastal communities.

“Coastal cities in the Philippines are vulnerable to the effects of climate change and climate-related disaster events,” Maxim Baklykov, Topodrone CEO, said. “However, coastal areas are expensive and challenging to map using conventional technologies. UAV-based surveying of coastal environments allows quickly and accurately to collect shallow water data and details on the land-sea interface.”