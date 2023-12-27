Topodrone, Agrowing launch thermal mapping camera

Topodrone has launched the PT61 camera, a thermal mapping solution designed for UAVs. The camera system aims to provide users with detailed thermal orthomosaic maps and accurate 3D models. Developed in partnership with Agrowing, the PT61 is a versatile tool aimed at meeting the growing demand for multispectral data collection in renewable energy and other domains, the company said.

The PT61 combines a 61-megapixel camera with integrated thermal imaging capability. It can also switch between RGB and multispectral modes. When integrated with Agrowing’s multispectral lenses, the camera offers detailed data across 10 spectral bands and an infrared band ideal for professionals in solar plant inspection and dam management.

The system can also be used in urban mapping, energy efficiency assessment and disaster management. The Topodrone post processing software complements the hardware by streamlining remote sensing tasks to offer surveyors and researchers high levels of efficiency.