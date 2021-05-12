Topcon’s MAGNET7 construction and survey software out now

Survey and construction software suite MAGNET 7 is now available from Topcon, using cloud-based connectivity to streamline workflows through GNSS receivers and other equipment.

Survey and construction software suite MAGNET 7 is now available from Topcon Positioning Group.

MAGNET7 uses cloud-based connectivity to streamline workflows through GNSS receivers, total stations and other positioning tools and instruments. It addresses common needs to increase productivity, efficiency and profitability levels across the job site.

The software is also designed to improve accuracy while efficiently managing data and collaboration — in real time — with the project team.

Enhancements in the MAGNET7 field version improve 3D model support, reporting and interactivity in working directly on a visual map. Also improved is data handling for large and complex 3D projects.

Productivity features include an ability to connect to the newest version of the Sitelink3D job-site monitoring and management system. This enables office personnel to send machine models via the web portal directly to machines on site.

The new connection also allows access to the Haul Truck app, which dramatically improves efficiency in the mass-haul environment by sending real-time data — including haul volumes and truck locations — directly to the master schedule.

MAGNET7 provides new capability for calculating the International Roughness Index (IRI), a valuable indicator for resurfacing projects. The IRI data exports directly to ProVAL formats, commonly used in the paving industry, to report and validate road-surface smoothness against government guidelines.

Also provided are enhanced terrain-modeling capabilities for surveyors and an overall increase in file-type capability.

Addressing COVID-19

COVID-19-related demands placed on construction and survey professionals underscore the need for comprehensive, integrated software solutions to meet those challenges head on, according to Alok Srivastava, senior director, product management.

“The push to ramp up production levels and increase efficiency, while operating profitably, has never been greater,” Srivastava said. “Our suite — made up of field software, cloud services, tightly integrated office software and third-party integrations — is a key component of our digital ecosystem, all designed to enhance productivity in the field while helping the office efficiently manage the project dataset. It does so by tapping the power of integrated solutions to provide end-to-end workflows, superior data exchange and a far better level of collaboration.

“We’ve long recognized that many of the basic needs and challenges of today’s survey and construction disciplines are similar. With that in mind, this solution provides compatible, comprehensive, connected answers to many of those shared issues.”

“The need for digital connectivity, both on site and between the office and the job site, has never been greater,” Srivastava said. “With the continued push toward digitization in all facets of their jobs, today’s construction and survey professionals regularly risk loss of efficiency — and the financial costs associated with it — due to issues of incompatibility between equipment and systems. This upgrade of the MAGNET suite of productivity solutions takes connected field and office management to a new level, making the long sought-after ‘end-to-end workflow’ a reality while helping projects stay on schedule and under budget.”