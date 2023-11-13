Topcon total stations speed up railway project in Belgium

Belgian government-owned railway company, Infrabel, is responsible for ensuring that the country’s railway systems run smoothly. To do this, the company recently needed to renew the switches and crossings at the Kinkempois site, located in the Liege region of the country.

To ensure an efficient, safe and high-quality changeover, Infrabel partnered with construction specialist Jérouville, and when it came to choosing technology to help guide its machinery, the contractor turned to Topcon Positioning for its total station solutions.

According to Stéphane Lemaire, equipment manager at Jérouville, the team first dismantled and removed the previous set of foundations and the sub-foundations at Kinkempois. From there, the team installed new foundations to ensure the new switches have a good grounding for years to come.

At the site, navigation capabilities were compromised due to interference from overhead power lines. As a resolution, two Topcon total stations were used; one for each crawler dozer. Despite the challenging circumstances, the total stations were able to provide accurate readings for each dozer.

Before the bulldozers could get to work, surveyors used the data from the total stations to create three-dimensional models of the finished project using Topcon’s MAGNET software. These models were then shared with all stakeholders on the project. The MAGNET software allowed the entire team to have complete oversight of the project, whether they were on-site or back in the office.

Stéphane Lemaire said in a press release that Topcon’s total stations played a key role in getting the job done accurately on the first try.

“Traditionally, this has been a time-consuming process for projects like this, with a tracker on site who would manually ensure that the levels were correct,” Lemaire said. “However, with total station technology, the process only took three shifts across two weekends, compared to six shifts across two weekends.”