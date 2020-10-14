Topcon releases GT Series robotic total stations

Topcon Positioning Group’s flagship GT Series robotic total stations are available for survey, construction and machine control applications. The GT-1200 and GT-600 total stations are available in multiple accuracy levels.

According to Topcon, the new total stations are part of a full workflow solution, including a new field computer, a full-version update to Topcon field and office software, as well as GNSS receivers. The system is designed to work in sync for improved performance and better data handling with built-in, field-to-office connectivity, the company added.

Advanced UltraTrac prism tracking combines optical sensing with a new ultrasonic motor control algorithm designed to maintain superior prism-lock. In addition, from a software perspective, MAGNET improves field-based quality reporting and data handling for larger files, graphical processing and 3D models.

“The new total stations perform at a faster 10 Hz positioning update rate,” said Ray Kerwin, director of global product planning at Topcon. “Combining the GT Series with the new field computer and software enhancements, this tracking improvement makes layout easier, and guidance more fluid, within an intuitive map view. More layout and survey points can be collected in less time.”

The complete GT Series workflow solution — MAGNET software, FC-6000 field computer and HiPer Series GNSS receivers — combine for easy-to-use digital processes designed to help surveyors and contractors increase precision, reduce rework and improve quality control, Topcon said. Users also can include an optional upgrade incorporating hybrid positioning technology, which helps advanced users get instant location updates via GNSS receivers so positioning data points can be captured, even with the loss of line of sight from job site obstructions.