Topcon boosts support for Get Kids into Survey project

Topcon Positioning Systems has expanded its support for the Get Kids into Survey (GKiS) project, now serving as the exclusive sponsor of the Global Brand Ambassador Hub. This new platform will offer a comprehensive range of resources to the project’s Brand Ambassadors, a worldwide community of volunteers who visit schools to advocate for surveying as a career and introduce students to the surveying and geospatial industries.

Get Kids into Survey originated in 2017 and was initiated by cofounder Elaine Ball through the creation of a poster that surveyors could use to explain the profession to children. Since its inception, the project has continued to highlight the work of surveyors for young audiences, backed by an industry keenly aware of the necessity to attract the next generation of surveyors.

The Hub will allow GKiS to develop and host resources for the global network of ambassadors and aims to increase participation in career fairs, workshops and educational activities across more than 30 countries.

By sponsoring a homework project with GKiS, Topcon will also have its own unique GKiS cartoon character, Yumi the Wildcat Survey Ninja. Yumi will be the face of the Topcon brand to young aspiring surveyors and be given her own Character Spotlight on the GKiS blog.

Research conducted by Topcon has shown that nearly a third of construction managers throughout Europe have identified skill shortages as a major challenge in their projects.

According to Topcon, this shortage stems from a combination of experienced employees leaving the industry and a lack of recruits. Programs such as GKiS represent just one example of the outreach and educational initiatives designed to address and reverse this trend.

“The GKiS project is about lifting the lid on the geospatial and survey industries for young people, and showing that they are exciting, future-gazing and technology-driven careers,” said Elaine Ball, co-founder of GKiS.