TomTom and SWARCO enter strategic partnership for urban mobility

TomTom and SWARCO have entered a strategic partnership to enable customers to improve their mobility-management operations by using floating car data-based traffic services to complement physical sensor hardware already installed in the field.

The high-quality traffic services from TomTom, generated from millions of anonymously collected GPS data from apps, cars and devices, are now integrated and available for public entities via SWARCO’s urban mobility management suite MyCity. This data source will enable SWARCO to offer a high-value enhancement to the traffic information it already provides to its customers.

Benefits to MyCity customers include:

real-time travel times for user-defined routes

historical reports on travel time to enable data-driven decision making and impact analysis

triggering strategies based on real-time floating car data to automatically adjust signal plans, reroute traffic or take other traffic management actions

filling potential blind spots between existing roadside sensors to get a complete picture of the traffic situation.

The strategic partnership between SWARCO and TomTom also includes a joint thought leadership program to educate the market further, regular alignments about new features and product updates, and intensified collaboration on funded research projects.

Experts from both companies are available to take city officials, traffic managers, consultants and partners on a test drive of the newly available solutions as well as offer free trials.