Tallysman adds XF antennas to helical line

Tallysman Wireless has added the housed HC885XF and embedded HC885EXF dual-band eXtended Filtering (XF) antennas to its line of helical antennas.

The antennas receive GPS/QZSS L1/L5, GLONASS G1/G3, Galileo E1/ E5a/b, BeiDou B1/B2/B2a and L-band corrections services.

Historically, dual-frequency antennas and receivers commonly supported GPS L1 and L2 and GLONASS G1 and G2. In recent years, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou and NavIC have added GNSS signals in the L5 frequency band (1160-1217 MHz).

As a result, the new dual-frequency GNSS standard has become L1 and L5.

Tallysman’s new HC885XF antenna has been tuned to provide optimal support for the entire L1/G1/E1/B1/L-band correction and L5/G3/E5/B2 bands.

The radio frequency spectrum has become congested worldwide as many new LTE bands have been activated, and their signals or harmonic frequencies can affect GNSS antennas and receivers. In North America, the planned Ligado service, which will broadcast in the frequency range of 1526 to 1536 MHz, can affect GNSS antennas that receive space-based L-band correction service signals (1539-1559 MHz). New LTE signals in Europe [Band 32 (1452-1496 MHz)] and Japan [Bands 11 and 21 (1476-1511 MHz)] have also affected GNSS signals. Tallyman’s XF models mitigate the effects of these new signals.

The Tallysman HC885XF housed helical antenna weighs ~42 g and is enclosed in a robust, military-grade IP67 plastic enclosure. The antenna base has an integrated SMA connector, a water-proofing O-ring, and three screw holes to enable secure attachment.

Tallysman’s embedded HC885EXF helical antenna weighs ~8 g. It is easily mounted with an optional embedded helical mounting ring, which traps the outer edge of the antenna circuit board to the host circuit board or any flat surface. An MCX connector is installed in the base of the antenna.

Tallysman HC885EXF and HC885XF antennas are suitable for a variety of applications, including lightweight unmanned autonomous vehicle navigation (land, sea, and air), land survey devices, automotive positioning, timing and other precise-positioning applications.