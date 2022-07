Swift Navigation to provide South Korean telecom with precision positioning

KT Corp., a major South Korean telecommunications company, has partnered with Swift Navigation Co., a San Francisco-based technology firm, to commercialize an ultra-precision location data service, reports The Korea Economic Daily.

The companies on June 29 signed a precise-positioning business partnership agreement that KT hopes will enable precision location services for autonomous vehicles, drones and urban air mobility.

Swift Navigation’s precise-positioning platform improves location accuracy from several meters to centimeters, enabling safer driving, improved efficiency for last-mile delivery and commercial transport operations, and enhanced accuracy for mobile devices.