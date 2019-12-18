Staying ahead of NAVWAR and resilient PNT in 2020

Year-End Message from Orolia

In 2019, military forces witnessed the global threat of GPS/GNSS interference grow, with more sophisticated threats and increasing military demand for assured operations in Navigation Warfare (NAVWAR) and GPS-denied environments.

Enemy forces are deploying more advanced jamming and spoofing technologies worldwide, jeopardizing the security and reliability of positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) data that feeds into GPS receivers, downstream networks and subsystems.

Military forces must vigilantly protect their information advantage from malicious attacks by delivering situational awareness, mission planning and warfighter solutions.

For these priorities, proven and efficient signal integrity solutions will be even more critical in 2020.

Requirements to Ensure Signal Integrity in 2020

Any critical system that relies on PNT data should go into the field with two known states:

First, it should withstand a GPS outage during testing and simulation — including rigorous jamming and spoofing simulation to predict how the system will react under various conditions. Simulation scenarios can vary in complexity, and newer software-defined simulators provide flexibility to meet current requirements while future-proofing investments in test equipment.

Second, the system should have a signal threat detection and alert mechanism. Critical systems also need backup layers such as anti-jam antennas, threat mitigation technology and alternative encrypted signals to ensure continuous operations, even in compromised environments.

Going into 2020, GNSS simulation and interference detection and mitigation (IDM) will continue to adapt to emerging threats and provide the essential foundation for Assured PNT.

For more about Resilient PNT and NAVWAR solutions, visit www.Orolia.com.