SSC, SpaceX ready to launch next US Space Force mission

Space Systems Command (SSC) and SpaceX are preparing to launch the U.S. Space Force (USSF)-52 mission into orbit. The Falcon Heavy mission is set to launch on Dec. 10, 2023, from the historic Launch Complex (LC)-39A at NASA’s John F. Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

USSF-52 is the seventh mission of the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle, an experimental program with technologies designed to provide the U.S. Space Force with a reliable, reusable, unmanned space test platform.

This launch adds to a notable year. The last NSSL Falcon Heavy launched in early January; that mission, USSF-67, was followed by a Falcon 9 launching a GPS satellite 61 hours later, both from the Eastern Range and using the same Space Systems Command crew. The Assured Access to Space team worked alongside SpaceX to complete both launches.

In preparation for a challenging and busy launch schedule, the U.S. Space Force is placing greater importance on being agile and resilient. The ability to conduct launch operations at a faster pace will be particularly crucial for successfully deploying multiple constellations, the Space Force said.