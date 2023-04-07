SSC releases Epoch 2 RFI for industry inputs on MW/MT satellites

The Resilient Missile Warning, Missile Tracking, and Missile Defense Acquisition Delta of the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) has released a request for information (RFI) seeking industry inputs for the next Epoch of medium-Earth-orbit missile warning and tracking (MW/MT) satellites. Responses from industry are requested by no later than May 16.

A continuation of the Missile Track Custody (MTC) Program, Epoch 2 is the second increment of capability-based, phased deliveries that leverage a mature foundation of space system technology — which allows for the insertion of new technology. Resilient MW/MT Epoch 2 satellites and associated ground systems will provide next-generation overhead persistent infrared solutions to defeat advanced missile threats.

The RFI solicits feedback from industry on the Epoch 2 acquisition strategy and technical approach for a multi-plane space segment, integrated ground segment and constellation-level systems operations.

Epoch 2 will emphasize the maturation of MW/MT sensors, optical cross-links, data fusion, constellation mission management and robust ground communications.

For more information on receiving the full Epoch 2 RFI can be found on the SAM.gov website linked here.