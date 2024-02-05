Spirent, dSPACE enhance autonomous driving test solutions

dSPACE and Spirent Communications have entered a technology partnership, to enhance the realism of real-time positioning scenarios in autonomous driving hardware-in-the-loop (AD-HIL) test systems. This collaboration aims to accelerate the development and deployment of autonomous driving technologies.

The partnership combines dSPACE’s AD-HIL systems with Spirent’s high-fidelity GSS7000 GNSS simulator. The integration allows developers to validate autonomous driving systems in critical location-based scenarios using real satellite signals. By offering a comprehensive, pre-integrated solution from a single source, the partnership aims to assure consistent performance and speed up the development process.

The precision and latency of GNSS-enabled systems are becoming increasingly vital, particularly in the context of higher levels of driving automation. To address these challenges, the GSS7000 simulator — which has high-fidelity radio frequency (RF) signal generation and low latency response — will work alongside dSPACE’s AD-HIL. Additionally, the partnership allows for the validation of jamming and spoofing scenarios as part of security-relevant functional tests for autonomous platforms. Additionally, Spirent’s SimHIL software interface is designed to provide effective communication between each partner’s systems.

The partnership aims to meet the growing demand for efficient and safe testing solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles, including at SAE Levels of Driving Automation at or beyond Level 3.