Spirent and Qascom collaborate on OSNMA simulation tools for Galileo

SimOSNMA provides vital test tools for Galileo’s emerging end-to-end security protocol

Spirent Communications plc and Qascom have announced a simulation test solution for the Galileo Open Service Navigation Message Authentication (OSNMA) mechanism.

SimOSNMA is designed to work with Spirent’s GNSS simulation platforms to test OSNMA signal conformance, which will bring new levels of robustness for both civilian and commercial GNSS uses.

SimOSNMA provides developers with new simulation tools to test for OSNMA, the security protocol that enables GNSS receivers to verify the authenticity of signals distributed from the Galileo satellite constellation. Designed to combat spoofing, OSNMA ensures the data received is authentic and has not been modified in any way. It is now completing the test phase before its formal launch.

SimOSNMA enables developers to simulate and test OSNMA signals and features, allowing GNSS receiver manufacturers and application developers to accelerate and assure development programs.

Qascom has been a significant contributor to the development of Galileo OSNMA. The company helped create the main test vectors for early testing and led the Position Authenticated Tachograph for OSNMA Launch (PATROL) project, which is the European Union Agency for the Space Program (EUSPA) procurement looking at the implementation of OSNMA into automotive and mass-market GNSS receivers.

“During the development of the first OSNMA receiver prototype, we needed a tool that would allow us to run tests in a controlled and repeatable environment, generate reference data, test corner cases and system events that seldomly occur in reality,” said Carlo Sarto, head of Security Engineering Domain Area. Qascom. “SimOSNMA will allow industries and agencies to speed up the development and qualification of their systems.”

Since the inception of the Galileo project, Spirent has provided crucial simulation and test capabilities to many of the key organizations and projects responsible for development of the European Space Agency (ESA) program.

SimOSNMA is available now for Spirent GSS7000 and GSS9000 platforms.