Sparkfun launches GNSS solution

SparkFun Electronics has launched the SparkFun real-time kinematics (RTK) mosaic-X5. It uses the multi-constellation, multi-frequency capabilities of the Septentrio mosaic-X5 module, which aims to improve accuracy and reliability in a variety of position applications.

The RTK mosaic-X5 is a 448-channel receiver that supports all four Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) — GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and Galileo — and one of the two regional ones, NavIC. It can function as both an RTK base and rover, which allows users to achieve horizontal positioning accuracy down to 6 mm and updates at a rate of 100Hz.

The device incorporates the Espressif ESP32-WROVER processor, which allows for high-speed processing and a variety of connectivity options. The ESP32 provides the device with USB-C, Ethernet-over-USB and an Ethernet to WiFi Bridge mode to ensure seamless integration into any project setup.

The device also has power flexibility, including USB-C, Power-over-Ethernet, and external DC sources, along with data logging in multiple formats such as RINEX and NMEA. Housed in a custom-designed aluminum case, the RTK mosaic-X5 features a comprehensive web server interface to simplify configuration and monitoring.