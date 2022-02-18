Space Tech Expo Europe opens call for speakers

Space Tech Expo Europe has opened its call for speakers for the free-to-attend conference to be held November 15-17 in Bremen, Germany.

The conference will focus on the latest advancements in the European and global space industry, including space exploration, in-space manufacturing, launch, system development, market trends and more.

The conference will take place alongside the leading supplier trade show with hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the latest space technological advancements. The conference provides attendees with the knowledge on the latest developments in European space. Previous speaking companies include: OHB, NASA, ArianeGroup, Airbus Defence and Space, UK Space Agency, ESA and many more.

Proposals for speakers will be accepted through April 11, 2022. To submit a proposal or learn more about the event, please visit the Space Tech Expo Europe website.