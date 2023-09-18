Space Force, NRO launch space observation satellites

Space Systems Command (SSC), the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), United Launch Alliance (ULA) and their mission partners successfully launched the “Silent Barker”/NROL-107 mission aboard an Atlas V rocket September 10, 2023, at 8:47 a.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex (SLC)-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.

The spacecraft was part of the Space Force’s Silent Barker satellite constellation network intended to provide space situational awareness, orbital surveillance and tracking.

According to a statement by ULA, Silent Barker is designed to detect and maintain custody of space objects. This capability enables indications and warnings of threats against high-value assets in geosynchronous orbit.

The mission aims to serves the needs of the U.S. Department of Defense and intelligence community by providing the capability to search, detect and track objects from a space-based censor for timely custody and event detection, the company said.

Surveillance from space allows the government to overcome existing ground sensor limitations and will enable the collection of timely satellite metric data around the clock.

One more Atlas V 551 remains in the NSSL inventory as the Space Force approaches the end of Atlas.