Skydio, Trimble integrate GNSS technologies for construction, utilities, transportation agencies

Skydio has entered a strategic collaboration with Trimble to create an integrated workflow of accurate data capture, visualization and analytics. The workflow is designed to address the needs of critical infrastructure industries such as surveying, mapping and inspections.

The collaboration, currently in the developmental stage, aims to offer users centimeter-level accuracy in surveying and mapping projects by integrating Skydio autonomous UAVs with Trimble GNSS receivers and software. The technology can be used by construction and utility companies, as well as state transportation agencies, to streamline workflows for greater precision and project efficiency.

Industry leaders rely on autonomous UAVs with powerful visual and thermal camera sensors, such as Skydio’s X10, for their ability to capture real-time condition reports of critical infrastructure conditions. By capturing images and geospatial data early and frequently throughout construction projects, organizations can easily ensure on-site work matches the design and reduce costly rework.

When bridge or utility site inspections need to scale, the Skydio and Trimble integration can be used to collect comprehensive data and improve the necessary workflow to identify issues early and take action to prevent failures.

According to Skydio, key benefits of the collaboration include:

Automated data integration: An automated, API-based integration enables seamless transfer of aerial imagery and metadata from Skydio Cloud to Trimble Industry Cloud. It accelerates the conversion of reality-capture data into actionable insights to improve efficiency. Further refinement and analysis of the output data can be carried out in professional surveying and mapping environments such as Trimble Business Center (TBC).

Survey-grade accuracy with Skydio X10: The X10 UAV will be fully compatible with Trimble’s GNSS receivers, allowing mutual users to achieve survey-grade accuracy in mapping missions when employing Skydio alongside Trimble’s base stations and GNSS receivers. Beyond RTK, customers will also be able to conduct PPK based corrections post-flight.