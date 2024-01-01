SiTime Corporation launches PNT platform

SiTime Corporation, a precision and timing company, has released its Endura Epoch Platform. The platform is designed to provide robust and resilient positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services critical in defense operations.

The MEMS oven-controlled oscillator (OCXO) can boost the resilience of PNT systems and other equipment, including radars, field and airborne radios, satcom terminals and avionics against spoofing, jamming and other disruptions in GPS signals.

Building off of the Epoch Platform launched in September 2023, the Endura Epoch MEMS OCXOs are designed to meet the challenging shock and vibration conditions found in aerospace and defense. These devices are manufactured using proven semiconductor processes that deliver the reliability and quality expected from silicon devices that cannot be achieved by quartz crystal OCXOs, especially in extreme conditions.

The Endura Epoch Platform MEMS OCXO greatly simplifies timing system design due to superior performance and delivers a significant improvement in size, weight and power (SWaP). Key features and benefits compared to quartz crystal OCXOs include: