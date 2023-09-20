SingularXYZ launches upgraded auto-steering system

SingularXYZ has released the SAgro150 automated steering system for precision agriculture.

The product aims to provide farmers with an easy way to get started with auto-steering while increasing productivity. With full-constellation tracking capability, the SAgro150 realizes ±2.5cm auto-steering accuracy to maximizes land use and yield while saving resources such as water and fertilizer.

When compared to the first-generation SAgro100 system, the SAgro150 auto-steering system uses a single-antenna solution instead of a dual-antenna solution. It also features simpler integration options, only requiring a strong magnetic chuck to securely attach the antenna to the top of the tractor for satellite signal tracking. The new system also adopts dual gyroscope mode, enhancing the heading data reliability and compatibility with different tractors.

Upgraded from the SAgro100 auto-steering system, the SAgro150 has also inherited all of its advantages. Facing different tractor models, different farm terrains and working tasks.

The new system aids in work modes including rotary tillage, ridging, sowing and harvesting in straight line, curve, U-turn and more.