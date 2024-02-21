SimActive launches upgraded cloud capabilities

SimActive has released upgraded cloud capabilities for its Correlator3D mapping software. With its distributed processing capabilities, Correlator3D allows users to scale their processing to match individual operational needs.

With the upgrade, Correlator3D can process large mapping projects and deliver results from UAV, aircraft and satellite imagery. It features a software package – a patented, end-to-end photogrammetry solution — designed to generate high-quality geospatial data from a variety of sources, including satellite and aerial imagery and UAVs. The upgrade aims to improve the technology’s performance in diverse cloud scenarios.

Correlator3D is designed to provide aerial triangulation (AT) and generate dense digital surface models (DSM), precise digital terrain models (DTM), point clouds, orthomosaics, 3D models and vectorized 3D features. By using GPU technology and multi-core CPUs, Correlator3D offers enhanced processing speed to support the rapid production of large datasets.