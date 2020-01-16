Silent Falcon UAV surpasses 500 hours of flight test time

Silent Falcon UAS Technologies’ (SFUAS) E1 UAV completed 500 hours of successful flight testing and operations.

According to the company, the E1 is a solar electric, fixed wing unmanned aircraft system. It has a 20-pound payload capacity and a ceiling of 20,000 feet above ground level. It’s ideal for consumers who do not have the expertise to operate their own UAS, as SFUAS provides full service as well as sales, the company said.

The Silent Falcon E1 features 12 different sensor types, is vibration free and is beyond visual line of sight capable with a live feed. It also boasts four- to 12-hour duration configurations.

In addition, Silent Falcon has an application pending before the Federal Aviation Administration for type certification of the E1.

“Successfully passing 500 hours of flight is a significant milestone for the E1, confirming for federal regulators that it is a safe and durable aircraft model,” Silent Falcon said in a press release.

The full line of SFUAS products, services and support is now available via GSA Contract No. GS07F248BA, the company added.