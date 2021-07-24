Septentrio’s AsteRx SB3 GNSS receiver launched in rugged enclosure

Septentrio, a leader in high-precision GNSS positioning solutions, has launched the AsteRx SB3 receiver family, enclosed in an IP68 housing. The receiver offers superior availability of RTK high-accuracy positioning because of its ability to track a wide variety of signals from all currently operating GNSS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou).

Even in dual-antenna mode, AsteRx SB3 uses triple-frequency tracking to maximize robustness and availability of its heading angles.

“The AsteRx SB3 brings state-of-the-art GNSS positioning and heading performance in a very compact and rugged enclosure that is fully certified and ready to use,” said Silviu Taujan, product manager at Septentrio. “Its simplicity and ease of use make it a truly plug-and-play device, allowing customers to have a fully operational system within minutes.”

The new line includes two types of receivers, both offering unique triple-band sub-degree GNSS heading.

AsteRx SB3 Pro is a high-performance rover receiver featuring the latest core GNSS+ algorithms for maximal reliability and availability in challenging environments, such as near high structures or under foliage.

AsteRx SB3 Pro+ adds value to the Pro version with base station functionality and internal logging. It also offers higher update rates and ultra-low latency, both important factors for fast-moving vehicles or mechanical components in automation or guidance systems.

AsteRx SB3 products are pin-to-pin compatible with Septentrio’s AsteRx SB ProDirect receiver and with the recently released AsteRx SBi3 GNSS/INS system, making it simple to change receivers.