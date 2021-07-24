Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Septentrio’s AsteRx SB3 GNSS receiver launched in rugged enclosure

July 23, 2021  - By
0 Comments

Septentrio, a leader in high-precision GNSS positioning solutions, has launched the AsteRx SB3 receiver family, enclosed in an IP68 housing. The receiver offers superior availability of RTK high-accuracy positioning because of its ability to track a wide variety of signals from all currently operating GNSS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou).

Even in dual-antenna mode, AsteRx SB3 uses triple-frequency tracking to maximize robustness and availability of its heading angles.

“The AsteRx SB3 brings state-of-the-art GNSS positioning and heading performance in a very compact and rugged enclosure that is fully certified and ready to use,” said Silviu Taujan, product manager at Septentrio. “Its simplicity and ease of use make it a truly plug-and-play device, allowing customers to have a fully operational system within minutes.”

The new line includes two types of receivers, both offering unique triple-band sub-degree GNSS heading.

  • AsteRx SB3 Pro is a high-performance rover receiver featuring the latest core GNSS+ algorithms for maximal reliability and availability in challenging environments, such as near high structures or under foliage.
  • AsteRx SB3 Pro+ adds value to the Pro version with base station functionality and internal logging. It also offers higher update rates and ultra-low latency, both important factors for fast-moving vehicles or mechanical components in automation or guidance systems.

AsteRx SB3 products are pin-to-pin compatible with Septentrio’s AsteRx SB ProDirect receiver and with the recently released AsteRx SBi3 GNSS/INS system, making it simple to change receivers.

This article is tagged with , , , , , , and posted in Featured Stories, Latest News, OEM, Survey

About the Author:


Senior Editor Tracy Cozzens joined GPS World magazine in 2006. She also is editor of GPS World’s newsletters and the sister website Geospatial Solutions. She has worked in government, for non-profits, and in corporate communications, editing a variety of publications for audiences ranging from federal government contractors to teachers.

Post a Comment