Septentrio unveils AsteRx-m3, its next generation of high-precision GNSS receivers

The new AsteRx-m3 family features state-of-the-art GPS/GNSS OEM boards optimized for power consumption and ease of integration.

Septentrio has expanded its GPS/GNSS OEM portfolio with the AsteRx-m3 product family. AsteRx-m3 receivers target various use cases and offer flexibility and affordability with no compromises of performance.

The AsteRx-m3 family features very low power consumption, allowing longer operation times. Its easy-to-integrate design enables short set-up times and faster time-to-market.

“With the AsteRx-m3 product family, Septentrio redefines state-of-the-art GNSS positioning performance,” said Danilo Sabbatini, product manager at Septentrio. “It was a challenge to design a product that delivers multi-frequency and multi-constellation positioning, combined with Septentrio’s renowned GNSS+ technology while optimizing power. The AsteRx-m3 product not only excels in this but does so at a reduced cost.”

All AsteRx-m3 products represent the next generation of technology in the GNSS OEM market, delivering centimeter-level accuracy, availability and reliability in a credit-card sized board, Septentrio said.

The new product family includes three types of GNSS OEM boards.

The AsteRx-m3 Pro rover receiver tracks signals from all available GNSS constellations on three frequencies. Simple and powerful, it operates both in single- and dual-antenna modes.

The AsteRx-m3 ProBase is designed to operate as a reference station for RTK and PPP-RTK networks. It can be used as a base station or for network densification.

The full-feature OEM receiver board is flexible enough to fit into any application and to be used either as a rover or a base station in single- or dual-antenna mode.

By offering its next-generation GNSS technology in a diversity of products Septentrio aims to improve customer experience while optimizing prices.