Septentrio timing GNSS module now supports Fugro AtomiChron

Septentrio’s compact GNSS timing module, mosaic-T, now supports the AtomiChron timing service from Fugro. The mosaic-T module already includes several layers of security against GNSS jamming and spoofing with AIM+ integrated technology and OSNMA Galileo authentication; however, AtomiChron further strengthens the anti-spoofing security of the mosaic-T receiver by offering navigation message authentication on all four major GNSS constellations.

Fugro AtomiChron includes navigation message authentication, which ensures timing resilience through reception of only genuine GNSS signals. The AtomiChron eliminates time drift caused by clocks counting time at slightly different rates. This achieves sub-nanosecond accuracy and provides extreme stability that surpasses current precision frequency standards. This is a lightweight and scalable solution, which removes the need for atomic clocks in critical infrastructure.

The mosaic-T delivers accurate timing with multi-frequency, multi-constellation GNSS technology and offers dedicated timing features and inputs for time and clock synchronization. AtomiChron capability can be obtained via a software upgrade for new receivers or for receivers which are already operational in the field.

The AtomiChron service is optional and can be activated through Fugro. To find out more about mosaic-T or the secure positioning receivers from Septentrio use the Product Finder tool or contact the Septentrio team.