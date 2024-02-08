Septentrio releases GNSS/INS smart antenna for industrial environments

Septentrio has released the AntaRx-Si3, a GNSS/INS smart antenna housed in an ultra-rugged enclosure, designed for straightforward installation on machinery such as agricultural robots. It combines Septentrio’s centimeter-level GNSS positioning with an inertial measurement unit (IMU) within the same enclosure as the GNSS antenna, which uses FUSE+ technology.

The AntaRx-Si3 is designed for challenging industrial environments where GNSS signals are at risk of obstruction, such as under heavy foliage. The integration of the IMU sensor with FUSE+ technology offers continued position availability accuracy and reliability, which is necessary for autonomous systems’ operations.

The antenna’s exterior is crafted from impact-resistant polycarbonate with an IP69K rating and can withstand significant shocks, vibrations, and harsh environmental conditions.

It uses Septentrio’s GNSS+ algorithms to offer advanced multipath mitigation to operate in environments where satellite signals could be reflected off surrounding machinery or structures, such as silos. The antenna delivers high update rates and low latency positioning, which are crucial for the control loops of autonomous movements or rotations.