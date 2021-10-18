Septentrio partners with ArduSimple for emerging GPS/GNSS applications

The mosaic-X5 and mosaic-H modules are being integrated into ArduSimple’s new evaluation kits, making resilient cm-level positioning easily accessible for testing and prototyping

Septentrio’s compact GNSS module mosaic-X5 and heading module mosaic-H are being integrated into evaluation kits developed by ArduSimple.

With these new kits, ArduSimple brings to market triple-band real-time kinematic (RTK) GPS/GNSS as a plug-and-play solution for the most popular development platforms such as Arduino, STM Nucleo, Raspberry Pi, Ardupilot and Nvidia Jetson.

ArduSimple enables developers of robotics, UAVs and autonomous systems to easily try out mosaic, a unique module offering the latest high-performance GNSS positioning technology.

“The mosaic module complements the ArduSimple RTK product portfolio with a higher-end solution for the most demanding applications,” said Marc Castillo, senior consultant at ArduSimple. “Triple-band GNSS brings extra reliability to the RTK solution and removes the headache of transitioning from L2 to L5 band. This, combined with its feature-rich software, will allow our customers to accelerate even more their time-to-market.”

In addition to triple-band GNSS, mosaic module offers unmatched resilience to radio interference. This is especially important in robotic devices where electronic components, such as cameras and servos, are located close to the GPS/GNSS receiver, often interfering with GPS signals, which are weak, and causing positioning degradation. High-accuracy positioning is delivered at a uniquely high update-rate by mosaic-X5 in single antenna mode. Meanwhile, the board which mounts mosaic-H offers all-in functionality with dual-antenna mode for accurate GNSS heading.

“By partnering with ArduSimple we are bringing mosaic to emerging markets where its outstanding performance makes a difference. Mosaic makes accurate positioning so much easier to integrate and use, while giving a competitive edge to new products,” said Gustavo Lopez, market access manager at Septentrio. “ArduSimple is a great partner because they are known in the industry for offering user-friendly and affordable evaluation kits for RTK positioning, complemented by software tools, making integration and rapid prototyping easy.”

The SimpleRTK3B board, which allows evaluation of the mosaic GNSS module, is now available for purchase via the ArduSimple web shop. For more information about mosaic or other Septentrio products visit septentrio.com or contact Septentrio.