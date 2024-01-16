Septentrio launches smart antenna for machine control

Septentrio has launched the AntaRx smart antenna designed for machine automation and control in construction, precision agriculture and logistics.

The smart antenna is enclosed in a rugged and compact housing for simplified installation. It can handle high levels of shocks and vibrations which makes it ideal for harsh industrial environments such as construction and mining.

The multi-frequency receiver offers centimeter-level real-time kinematic (RTK) positioning and can be used in inertial navigation system (INS) integration, dual antenna mode and 4G cellular communication. It is available in several configurations, including as a GNSS smart antenna or a GNSS/INS smart antenna system and can be integrated as an inertial measurement unit (IMU).

AntaRx is the latest addition to Septentrio’s machine control GNSS receiver portfolio. The receiver technology integrates the company’s GNSS+ algorithms, including advanced multipath mitigation, which offers uninterrupted operation in challenging conditions such as near high structures or machinery.