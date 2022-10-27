Septentrio expands AsteRX SB3 line with base station receiver

Septentrio, a leader in high-precision GNSS positioning solutions, introduced the AsteRx SB3 ProBase, the latest generation of GPS/GNSS base station receivers, designed for the creation of top-quality measurements for RTK and differential corrections.

The AsteRx SB3 ProBase is an IP68-housed GNSS base station receiver, featuring the latest quad-constellation GNSS technology for the best quality measurements. The new ruggedized receiver complements the SB3 receiver family: the AsteRx SB3 Pro, rover receiver, the AsteRx SB3 Pro+ rover and base receiver and the AsteRx SB3 CLAS, dedicated to the Japanese market.

“Customers often look for a simple, high-quality and easy-to-integrate base station to set up local high precision RTK or to densify their network and the AsteRx SB3 ProBase is the perfect solution,” said Silviu Taujan, Product Manager at Septentrio. “Thanks to its configuration flexibility and monitoring capabilities it is extremely easy to deploy and configure the SB3 ProBase. Plus, it comes with our industry-leading GNSS+ technologies, including anti-jam and anti-spoofing technology (AIM+) for unbeatable robustness and reliability.”

AsteRx SB3 products are pin-to-pin compatible with Septentrio’s popular AsteRx SB ProDirect receiver and with the recently released AsteRx SBi3 GNSS/INS system, making it simple to change receivers.