Septentrio and Point One Navigation partner to expand portfolio across Europe

Point One Navigation and Septentrio have partnered to expand upon the companies’ precision location solutions throughout Western Europe. The new developer compatibility is suitable for demanding applications, including industrial autonomy, precision agriculture, logistics and delivery, robots and autonomous vehicles.

Point One’s Polaris is a correction network that enables high-precision GPS and computer vision-based localization. Polaris has recently extended coverage to now include Western Europe, further expanding the reach of the network. This solution is powered by Septentrio’s GNSS receivers, including the mosaic compact multi-constellation GNSS receiver.

The mosaic module — a multi-band, multi-constellation receiver in a low-power surface-mount module with a wide array of interfaces — is designed for mass market applications such as robotic and autonomous vehicle guidance systems. The module integrates GNSS and RF ASIC technology, as well as the robust positioning engine from Septentrio.

Septentrio real-time kinematic (RTK) receivers can be used directly with Polaris to provide centimeter-level accuracy in seconds.

This technology is complemented by Point One’s FusionEngine software, which further integrates cameras and additional sensors to achieve the desired level of precision — even in the complete absence of satellite signals.

FusionEngine has the accuracy and the resilience to inclement weather required by Level 2 applications, such as highway lane keeping and V2X, while offering the robustness necessary for mission-critical Level 4 and Level 5 robotaxi and full autonomy applications.