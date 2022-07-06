Semtech launches LoRa Cloud Locator service for asset tracking

New service demonstrates the asset-tracking capabilities of LoRa Edge ultra low-power geolocation platform

Semtech Corp. has announced its LoRa Cloud Locator service, which uses Semtech’s LoRa Cloud modem and geolocation services.

The new service gives customers the opportunity to experience devices powered by LoRa Edge and evaluate the accuracy and power consumption of the LoRa Edge platform, which offers an ultra-low power and cost-effective solution for indoor/outdoor asset tracking.

LoRa Cloud Locator features built-in serverless technology and delivers a simple end-to-end experience for customers to evaluate LoRa Edge implemented in various ecosystem trackers, either on a private or public LoRaWAN network.

“Asset tracking is one of the most common use cases across industry verticals,” said Karthik Ranjan, LoRa Cloud solutions and partnerships leader in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Whether it’s tracking wheelchairs in a hospital, shopping carts in retail, pallets in supply chain, cattle in agriculture, or pets around a home, asset tracking can be found everywhere. Semtech’s LoRa Cloud Locator is the fastest way for customers to easily see for themselves the benefits offered by purchasing trackers with LoRa Edge, provisioning them onto the application and seeing their location on the map.”

LoRa Cloud Locator is designed specifically to work with trackers using Semtech’s LoRa Edge LR-series chips with minimal effort. Once configured on the service, together with Semtech’s LoRa wireless radio frequency technology for transmission to the cloud, customers can view the tracker location on the map in less than 15 minutes.

“Semtech’s LoRa Cloud Locator is the most efficient and fast way to evaluate the LoRa Edge platform as it can measure the performance of the technology and differentiate when a device is tracked by GNSS or Wi-Fi,” said Maximiliano Ruiz, founder and CEO at Galileo RTLS. “With the Wi-Fi location feature, we can now receive GNSS signals without paying for the prohibitive power consumption of traditional GNSS technologies. Through leveraging LoRa Edge, locating assets around the world is much simpler with the unprecedented years of battery life.”