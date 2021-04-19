Second-generation Galileo contract awarded to Thales

Project will boost the positioning performance and real-time operability of the Galileo system.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has selected Thales Alenia Space to support the implementation and experimentation of the navigation algorithms that will be used in the Galileo Second Generation program. Under the contract, Thales will develop the Advanced Orbit Determination and Time Synchronisation (ODTS) Algorithms Test Platform (A-OATP).

Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), is the prime contractor for Galileo First Generation’s Ground Mission Segment,.

ESA granted the contract on behalf of the European Commission in the Horizon 2020 Satellite Navigation Program (HSNAV).

In a previous contract, Thales Alenia Space was chosen to provide six satellites and initiate the B2 phase of development and implementation of its ground segment for the Galileo Second Generation constellation.

Using its long-standing legacy regarding navigation algorithms in addition to an innovative approach, Thales Alenia Space will develop and test a new Advanced ODTS solution. The new orbitography algorithms will allow a significant improvement in positioning performance and real-time operability of the Galileo system. It will exploit the accuracy of the GNSS orbit and clock estimation, with a solution optimized for the real-time generation of Galileo navigation messages, and take full advantage of the evolution of satellites and ground stations considered in the Galileo Second Generation.

With this new contract, Thales Alenia Space applies on a deep experience concerning orbitography algorithms as well as knowledge of the Galileo system to strengthen its position as a major actor for the development of the new generation of this satellite system, the company stated in a press release.