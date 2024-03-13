SECO launches Qualcomm-based SOM-SMARC modules

SECO, a global provider of end-to-end technological solutions for the digitalization of industrial products and processes, has released its first Smart Mobility Architecture (SMARC) System on Modules (SoMs) based on Qualcomm QCS6490 and Qualcomm QCS5430 application processors. These new SMARC modules are the first results of SECO’s strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, announced in September 2023. Both companies aim to help accelerate the development of innovative edge computing products for the industrial internet-of-things (IoT) world.

The SOM-SMARC-QCS6490 is designed to simplify the use of the Qualcomm QCS6490 processor. The chipset offers support for artificial intelligence (AI) and computing, robust performance at low power and expanded interfaces and peripherals catering to diverse industrial use cases.

The Qualcomm Adreno 643 GPU offers enhanced graphics performance and energy efficiency. It supports FHD+ at 120 fps resolution on primary and secondary displays up to 4k Ultra HD at 60Hz. The SOM-SMARC-QCS6490 supports Microsoft Windows 11 IoT Enterprise, Yocto Linux, and Android, with both commercial (0°C to +60°C) and industrial (-30°C to +85°C) temperature variants available.

The SOM-SMARC-QCS5430, powered by the Qualcomm QCS5430, is a mid-tier solution that slightly moderates CPU and GPU performance. This system-on-chip (SoC) combines enhanced connectivity, performance and edge AI-powered camera capabilities. It also provides scope for field software-based upgrades of the CPU and GPU by using the processor’s capabilities.