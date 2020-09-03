Scotland’s Luce Bay to host 3-month jamming trial

A GNSS jamming trial will take place from Sept. 8 through Dec. 4 in and around Luce Bay, at Wigtownshire in southern Scotland, conducted by the United Kingdom’s Civil Aviation Authority.

The trial will affect electronic situational awareness devices, UAS command systems and GNSS receivers.

The activity may affect GNSS receivers along with UAS and cockpit devices operating on 433, 868, 915, 2400, 5800 MHz operating up to 40,000FT AMSL within 55NM of 545020N 045548W (West Freugh).

During the trials, impacted systems may suffer intermittent or total failure. Individual events will not exceed two minutes in duration with no more than five events per hour. Activity will take place in the daytime hours between 0830 and 1600.

For more information, contact spectrum@caa.co.uk

For emergency cease jamming, contact 01776 888932 or 01776 888930.

(From CAA notice number SW2020/187).