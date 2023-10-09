SBG Systems unveils Qinertia 4

SBG Systems will release the newest version of its Qintertia technology, Qinertia 4, on November 7, 2023. This version introduces several innovative features that provide users with a complete solution for precise trajectory and motion analysis.

Qinertia is a post-processing software delivering better precision and reliability compared to RTK systems. Qinertia 4 has an enhanced Geodesy engine to boasts an extensive selection of preconfigured coordinate reference systems (CRS) and transformations, making it a versatile solution in applications that use diverse geodetic data, including land surveying, hydrography, airborne surveys, construction and more.

To tackle the challenges of variable ionospheric activity, the new technology uses Ionoshield PPK mode. This feature compensates for ionospheric conditions and baseline distances, allowing users to perform post-processing kinematics (PPK) even for long baselines or harsh ionospheric conditions.

Another addition to Qinertia 4 is extended continuously operating reference stations (CORS) network support. This feature offers users a vast network of 5000 SmartNet for reliable GNSS data processing.

Qinertia has more than 10,000 bases in 164 countries. This global coverage ensures that Qinertia remains a reliable and efficient solution, regardless of geographic location. In addition, users can import their own base station data and verify its position integrity with precise point positioning (PPP).

For data that cannot be processed using PPK, Qinertia 4 offers an alternative solution with its new tightly coupled PPP algorithm. This new processing mode, available for all users with active Qinertia maintenance, provides post-processing anywhere in the world without a base station, with a horizontal accuracy of 4cm and a vertical accuracy of 8cm.

Qinertia’s new functionalities will be demonstrated live at Intergeo 2023 in Berlin.