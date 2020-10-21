Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


SBG Systems releases virtual base station feature in Qinertia

October 21, 2020  - By
0 Comments
The virtual base station feature in SBG's Qinertia computes a virtual network around a project in which position accuracy is maximized, homogeneous and robust, the company said. (Photo: SBG Systems)

The virtual base station feature in SBG’s Qinertia computes a virtual network around a project in which position accuracy is maximized, homogeneous and robust, the company said. (Photo: SBG Systems)

SBG Systems has released a virtual base station (VBS) feature in Qinertia, its in-house GNSS and inertial navigation system (INS) post-processing software. According to the company, trajectory and orientation are greatly improved by processing inertial data and raw GNSS observables in forward and backward directions.

The VBS computes a virtual network around a project in which position accuracy is maximized, homogeneous and robust like a PPK short baseline, SBG said. Once surveyors collect data, Qinertia chooses the most relevant reference stations, builds a virtual network and brings the project to the centimetric accuracy with no jump on accuracy nor convergence effects, even in urban areas.

According to SBG, it has worked to offer a VBS which takes the most out of any GNSS receivers from different brands and models — with different configurations or constellations — and even with different coordinate systems. Qinertia automatically adjusts the VBS network to compensate for any base station position inaccuracy and provides full quality control indicators to assess the expected accuracy and reliability, the company added. Qinertia VBS technology can mix users base stations with permanent network base stations to improve accuracy in remote locations.

Finally, Qinertia automatically selects the best positioning technology that applies to a user’s project, whether it is a single base station mode, the virtual base stations mode or a precise point positioning computation. Despite this, users can still take control and make adjustments — like — while Qinertia automatically re-checks and re-computes all parameters simultaneously to validate the accuracy and consistency.

This article is tagged with , , , , , , , , , , and posted in Latest News, Survey

About the Author:


Allison Barwacz is the digital media manager for North Coast Media (NCM). She completed her undergraduate degree at Ohio University where she received a Bachelor of Science in magazine journalism from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. She works across a number of digital platforms, which include creating e-newsletters, writing articles and posting across social media sites. She also creates content for NCM's Pit & Quarry magazine, Portable Plants magazine and Geospatial Solutions. Her understanding of the ever-changing digital media world allows her to quickly grasp what a target audience desires and create content that is appealing and relevant for any client across any platform.

Post a Comment