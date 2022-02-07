SBG Systems introduces its first tactical-grade IMU

SBG Systems is introducing the Pulse-40 inertial measurement unit (IMU), a tactical-grade IMU designed for high performance in harsh conditions, but miniaturized for applications where precision and robustness matter in all conditions.

Use cases include warfare systems, satellite communications, robotics, lidar devices, gimbals, cameras and inertial navigation systems (INS).

The Pulse-40 IMU provides six-degrees-of-freedom. It integrates micro-electromechanical (MEMS) three-axes accelerometers and gyroscopes in a unique redundant design that allows the device size to shrink while pushing performance to its maximum.

Among the performance specifications, the Pulse-40 features excellent gyro and accelerometer bias instability of 0.8°/h and 6 µg respectively, enabling long dead-reckoning and maintaining excellent heading performance. With sensors featuring extremely low vibration rectification error (VRE), the Pulse-40 is able to sustain high vibration environments, up to 10 g root-mean-squared.

An embedded continuous built-in-test ensures data reliability during operation, a key parameter for critical applications. The Pulse-40 requires no periodic maintenance. An intensive qualification process — including accelerated aging — guarantees that the sensor behavior is stable over time.

Main Features

Size, weight and power (SWaP) design: 12 grams, 0.3W Power consumption

Ultra-low noise gyro (0.08°/√h) and excellent gyro bias instability (0.8°/h)

High-precision accelerometers (6 µg)

Low vibration rectification error: shocks and vibrations MIL-STD 810 qualified

High bandwidth (480Hz) and high data rate (2KHz)

Highly tested and calibrated from –40° C to 85° C

No export restrictions

Research Result

SBG Systems’ sensor calibration and validation tools, initially based on a single axis motion simulator with a temperature chamber, have evolved over the years and are now based on 100% automated, multi-axis motion simulators with temperature chambers. The high level of automation mitigates human-error risk and ensures that all the delivered products meet their specifications. Its INS are the result of extensive research in signal processing, micro-electronics, calibration algorithms and sensor qualification, the company said.

With very low gyro noise and bias instability, the navigation performance is maximized in GNSS-disturbed or -denied environments. The Pulse-40 is export license free and ITAR free.