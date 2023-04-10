Safran provides GNSS simulation solutions for Xona Space Systems LEO constellation

Orolia, a Safran Electronics and Defense company, has partnered with Xona Space Systems to develop support for Xona’s low-Earth-orbit (LEO) constellation and navigation signals in its Skydel-powered simulation and testing products.

Xona is developing PULSAR – a high-performance positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) service enabled by a commercial constellation of dedicated LEO satellites.

“Our Skydel GNSS simulation engine will provide support for Xona’s PULSAR signals and satellite constellation to offer OEMs, developers, and integrators a unique tool that enables early testing and validation of Xona’s LEO PNT signal performance,” Pierre-Marie Le Véel, GNSS products director with Safran, said.

The PULSAR service aims to advance PNT security, resilience and accuracy capabilities by augmenting existing GNSS while also operating as an independent PNT constellation.

Skydel powers Safran’s advanced GNSS simulators such as GSG-8.